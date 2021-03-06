British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that deaths due to the Corona virus (Covid 19-) in Britain decreased by 41% within a week, while hospital admissions witnessed their fastest decline ever.

Hancock said in a press briefing in Downing Street that British deaths continue to decline with the implementation of the vaccination program across the country, according to the British News Agency BA Media.

All the data, Hancock said, showed “that we are heading in the right direction” and that the vaccination program “is protecting the healthcare service, and saving lives across the country.”

“Not only that, there are fewer people dying of all causes in nursing homes than the usual number at this time of year,” he added.

“The number of deaths due to Covid is decreasing dramatically,” and the decline is accelerating, he said, as the number of deaths every day has now halved every 11 days, compared to every 19 days last month.

The data shows that the average seven-day average for British deaths within 28 days of a positive test, by the date of death, decreased from 424 on February 17 to 248 on February 24.

This is a 41% decrease and the largest weekly decline since the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Hancock said that there were still 12,136 people in British hospitals with Covid19 – a “very high” number, but the average seven days for the number of new admissions to hospitals is 900, which is “the lowest since October.”

The figures show that the average seven-day admission to British hospitals after contracting COVID-19 – decreased from 1,265 cases on February 19 to 900 cases on February 26. This represents a decline of 29%, which is the biggest weekly decline since the peak of the second wave.

It is reported that more than a million people in Britain took two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while nearly 21.4 million people received one dose.