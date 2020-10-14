The British Government seems headed towards the introduction of a general confinement for fifteen days, coinciding with the mid-term school holidays, to halt the spread of the epidemic. While his spokesmen affirm that there is an 80% certainty in which it occurs and the Labor opposition demands it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his regional strategy of containment.

Northern Ireland has come forward. The holidays in each quarter are usually one week but will last fifteen days from Monday. Hairdressers or hotels that do not provide takeout or home food will be closed as of Friday, they will not be able to spend the night in another home, … They are added, for a month, to the current restrictions, as a maximum of six people in a meeting, to closed door or outdoors.

A system of restrictions with three levels is already applied in regions of England, according to the evolution in recent days of the rate of positive cases or the level of occupation of their hospitals. The region around Liverpool is the only one at level three, the maximum, which includes the prohibition of seeing someone with whom you do not live, except in parks or forests. It is advised that you do not travel to or from those areas.

Mayors of Greater Manchester ask Johnson to transfer resources from the private company that runs the tracking system or power to shut down non-compliant venues. If it does not, they prefer temporary confinement. The official medical chief has already stated that he does not trust regional restrictions. The scientific advisory committee called for a fifteen-day firewall in September.

«Someone who has been an opportunist all their life will find it difficult to understand.But after reading and considering the scientific committee report I have genuinely come to the conclusion that the firewall is in the national interest, ”Keir Starmer told Johnson in Parliament. He listed the benefits noted: it would lower the transmission coefficient, reduce the incidence, roll back the epidemic 28 days or more.

Balances



So far, the Labor leader has supported the measures taken by the government, criticizing the execution for the incompetence of its leader. At the start of the long war of attrition ahead, Starmer has been successful in the polls. Maybe thanks to Johnson. Their ineptitude is measured in numbers: 66% of the population considered him a good ruler in April and now it is 35%, according to YouGov.

For the first time, Starmer claimed that his party supports a different strategy than the government. “The epidemic has developed regionally and not nationally,” Johnson replied, “and that gives us a chance.” “But he wants to close places where the incidence is low and he wants to do it now,” said the prime minister. He struck back and suggested closure may come later.

Not only are politicians divided. Official scientists are criticized by others with long and prestigious careers. A majority of the population wants strict measures, but the Police had to break up a street spree in Liverpool celebrating vespers. According to the magazine ‘Public Health’, at the beginning of May only 18% were adequately isolated after having symptoms, only 11% completed the quarantine correctly after contact with a confirmed case.

Johnson draws a balance also in his party, where libertarian conservatives rebel against government edicts and their impact on the economy and individual rights. Making the lockdown coincide with school holidays, at the end of October, would cushion the impact on families already prepared to have their children at home during those days.