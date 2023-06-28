British Foreign Office: West has not found a way to legally confiscate Russian assets

The UK and other Western countries have not yet found a way to legally confiscate Russian assets in order to use them to rebuild Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Leo Docherty, reports TASS.

According to Docherty, despite countries considering a number of bills, no country has found a “legally verified solution” for such a move. “Our goal is to find a legally working route to redirect [на Украину] Russian assets,” he added.