The UK government headed by Boris Johnson wants to place a total ban on the use of mobile phones by children and teenagers at school. This was announced by the Minister of Education, Gavin Williamson, according to which the obsession with mobile phones has “harmful effects”On academic performance, well-being and even on the mental health of the youngest.

However, the proposal was heavily criticized by some teachers’ unions, close to the Labor opposition, who called it “one distraction“From the most urgent problems of the school, linked to the need to make up for the time stolen from education for children due to the pandemic.

According to reports from the Times, the government will confront school leaders before officially adopting the measure, but is firmly intent on moving forward. There are already some in the UK restrictions on the use of smartphones, but so far they have been delegated to the directives of the individual principals and are different for each institution.

A few years ago, a British study documented average yield losses among students, more than 8 percent due to mobile phone addiction and 14-15 percent among children with greater learning difficulties. These results, disputed by other scholars, are however confirmed by the experience of countries such as Norway or the Spain which have long since imposed general restrictions on the use of mobile phones at school.

