This week has been difficult for Microsoftsince a couple of days ago it was announced that the CMA of United Kingdom has blocked the purchase attempt of Activision Blizzard. This has led to the company USA of his statements and before such a comment, the government of the British country has given its response.

Vice President and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, spoke out against the CMA for its decision to block the deal, saying its verdict might hurt the UK. There was also talk that certain statements were false, or at least that’s what the prime minister’s spokesman mentions, Rishi Sunakwho allegedly replied to Microsoft.

This they commented:

These kinds of claims are not supported by the facts.

To this is added that they will continue to operate as normal with Microsoft, so there should be a problem when distributing the different games that come out on the market. Also, there is the fact that they are going to appeal against the decision, so the process to buy from Activision Blizzard is far from over in the coming weeks.

Here the opinion of Brad Smith:

It does more than shake our confidence in the future of the opportunity to grow a tech business in Britain like never before. People are shocked, disappointed and people’s confidence in technology in the UK has been badly hit,

It is worth remembering that the purchase was blocked mainly because the cloud business would be affected in some way, that is what was mentioned in the official document from a few days ago.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: This is just the beginning of a whole disaster, now the news of this unfinished deal will be even more frequent. I don’t know what the problem was with accepting to close things and that’s it. But hey, this continues.