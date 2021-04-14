Telefónica advances its plans in the United Kingdom. The Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (CMA) has given provisional green light to the merger of O2, the British subsidiary of the Spanish company, with Virgin Media, owned by the American Liberty, considering that the operation will not reduce competition or have a significant effect on prices.

“A thorough analysis of the evidence gathered during our investigation has shown that the deal is unlikely to lead to an increase in prices or a reduction in the quality of mobile services, which means that customers should continue to benefit from strong competition.” , the CMA has indicated this Wednesday in a statement. The procedure will conclude next May, but it is unlikely that the CMA will change its mind after this preliminary analysis.

Telefónica announced in May 2020 the merger of O2 with Virgin to create a new operator with more than 46 million customers and a value of 43,500 million euros, which will dispute the leadership of the former monopoly BT and will leave behind the other two rivals in the mobile business like Vodafone and Three. In addition, Telefónica will enter 6,500 million for the operation, which will mostly be used to reduce debt.

Brussels loan

The European Commission agreed last November to submit the analysis of the merger to the CMA, as requested by the British authority, as it could have a relevant impact on the retail and wholesale telecommunications markets in the United Kingdom. With Brexit already executed, Brussels decided that the operation did not pose problems from the community point of view. The Commission already vetoed in 2016 the sale of O2 to Hutchison for 13,000 million euros. Four years later, the General Court of the EU annulled Brussels’ decision to veto the sale of 02, finding that it did not properly demonstrate the negative effects of the deal on prices and the quality of services for British customers, or on the future development of mobile network infrastructures.

The CMA has indicated that its analysis has not looked at possible duplications in the retail markets, focusing on whether the operation can reduce competition in the wholesale market, that is, in the rental of services to third party operators. Virgin offers wholesale leased lines to mobile telecommunications companies, such as Vodafone and Three, which they use to connect key parts of their network, a practice known in the industry as backhaul. Similarly, O2 offers mobile operators such as Sky and Lycamobile, which do not have their own mobile network, to use its network to provide mobile phone services to their customers.

Initially, the CMA was concerned that following the merger, Virgin and O2 could raise prices or reduce the quality of these wholesale services, or withdraw them altogether. If this happens, the quality of the mobile services of these other companies could be affected and, if these companies pass on the wholesale price increases to their customers, their retail prices could rise. This could make Virgin and O2’s own mobile service comparatively more attractive to retail customers, but would ultimately lead to a worse deal for UK consumers.

No competition issues

However, following a thorough investigation it has been provisionally concluded that the agreement is unlikely to lead to a substantial decrease in competition in relation to the supply of wholesale services for a number of reasons. First, the costs of backhaul they are only a relatively small element of the overall costs of rival mobile companies, so it is unlikely that Virgin will be able to increase that cost in a way that will generate higher charges for consumers.

Additionally, there are other players in the market that offer the same leased line services, including BT Openreach, which has a much larger geographic reach than Virgin, and other smaller providers. This means that the merged company will still need to keep its service competitive or risk losing the wholesale custom. Also, as with leased line services, there are several other companies that provide mobile networks for use by telcos, which means that O2 will have to keep its service competitive with its wholesale rivals to maintain this business, according to the CMA.