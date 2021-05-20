Virgin Media store. Getty Images

The Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (CMA) has given the final green light to the merger of O2, the British subsidiary of the Spanish company, with Virgin Media, owned by the American Liberty, considering that the operation will not reduce competition or have a significant effect on prices. The operation is valued at 35,800 million and will create a telecommunications giant in the country, with 49 million lines, including mobile, fixed broadband and television, which will compete for the leadership historically held by BT.

Telefónica and Liberty have welcomed the competition decision and, in a joint statement, have announced that they expect the merger to close on June 1, highlighting that regulatory conditions are in line with the terms of the merger.

“The CMA was initially concerned that following the merger, Virgin and O2 could raise prices or lower the quality of wholesale services, which could result in other companies being forced to offer lower-quality mobile services or to increase their prices to consumers ”, indicates the authority. It has concluded that this is an unlikely scenario due to the low weight of subcontracted lines in the costs of the competition and because other companies offer this same service.

The CMA had already given provisional approval last month to a key merger for Telefónica’s plans to cut debt. With the operation, the teleco foresees a debt reduction of between 6,300 and 6,652 million euros, and an initial payment of 6,500 million euros. The companies anticipate total synergies of € 7.5 billion and revenues of € 12.7 billion a year, leveraging the combination of O2’s mobile business with Virign’s broadband business.

The CEO of the new company will be Lutz Schüler, current CEO of Virgin Media, and the CFO, Patricia Cobian, who holds that position at O2. “It is a defining moment in the history of telecommunications in the United Kingdom, as we will be able to give an offer that did not exist while investing in fiber and 5G technology as needed by the country,” explained in a joint statement Mike Fries, counselor delegate of Liberty Global, and José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica,