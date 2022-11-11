The UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.2% in the third quarter, after a 0.2% rise in the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Friday.

The setback was considerable in September (-0.6%) due to the holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which caused the closure of many companies.

The ONS points out the increase in costs as a factor that weighs on the production of companies. Inflation in the country is close to 10%, the highest among the G7 countries.

“We have not escaped the global difficulties related to high inflation and sluggish growth, mainly due to Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and gas supply limitations, which have increased energy prices and inflation,” said the finance minister, Jeremy Hunt.

“To achieve long-term growth, we have to contain inflation, balance the accounts and reduce debt,” he declared, defending a hard budget line that raises fears of a return to austerity in the country.