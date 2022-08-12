





The UK economy contracted in the second quarter as inflation and uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took a toll on the economy. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.1% from April to June compared with the previous quarter, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said in a preliminary reading on Friday, slowing compared to the expansion. of 0.8% registered in the first quarter.

Economists consulted by the The Wall Street Journal expected the economy to contract 0.2%.

In relation to the same quarter of the previous year, there was an expansion of 2.9%, in line with analysts’ expectations.

The UK is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Bank of England (BoE).







