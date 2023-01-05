UK games sales were down across the board in 2022, despite an increased interest in new releases.

As per GSD market data (thanks GamesIndustry.biz), video game sales fell by six percent, while console sales dropped by 29 percent.

FIFA and Call of Duty were the top games of the year, while Nintendo Switch was the best selling console (despite a drop in sales).

Team Eurogamer’s 2022 Highlights

Last year, 34.2 million games were sold, with almost 20 million sold via digital download stores (a drop of 3.4 percent over 2021) and 14.2 million sold via physical retailers (a drop of nine percent over 2021).

However, sales of new releases rose by 20 percent compared to 2021, thanks to new titles in popular series.

FIFA 23 was the best selling game of the year, with sales up 4 percent compared with FIFA 22. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was second, with sales up 67 percent compared with last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Elden Ring, Eurogamer’s game of the year as well as many others, is in fourth place behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In addition, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sales were up 36 percent compared with last year’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus also proved popular.

Digital sales of games released across both digital and physical media grew by just one percent year-on-year, following significant growth of downloads during the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021. It should also be noted that Nintendo does not share digital sales of its games.

Console sales also dropped compared with 2021, due to ongoing stock shortages. Sales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console were down by almost 33 percent, while Switch sales fell 27.5 percent but remained the UK’s best selling console.

Xbox Series X/S sales were also down but by a smaller amount – 15 percent. The three platforms were separated by fewer than 60,000 units by the end of the year.

At CES yesterday, Sony announced it has now sold over 30 million PS5 consoles and declared console shortages are over.