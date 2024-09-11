From 2 April 2025, all EU citizens will need to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a type of visa, to enter the UK.Anyone wishing to travel to Great Britain, except British and Irish citizens, will need travel permission obtained via an ETA or eVisa.

According to the British government, From 27 November 2024 eligible non-EU citizens will be able to apply for an ETA and will need one to travel from 8 January 2025. The ETA will then be extended to eligible EU citizens from 5 March 2025, who will need it to travel from 2 April 2025. ETAs are digitally linked to a traveller’s passport and provide more rigorous security checks before people begin their journey to the UK, helping to prevent illegal immigration. The ETA will cost £10 (around €12) and will allow multiple trips to the UK for stays of up to 6 months at a time within 2 years or until your passport expires of the owner.