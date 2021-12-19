LONDON (Reuters) – UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become Britain’s lead negotiator with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the resignation of Brexit Minister David Frost, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office on Sunday.

“Truss will assume ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect … and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the issues arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said Johnson’s office.

(By Kylie MacLellan)

The post UK Foreign Secretary will take over Brexit negotiations with the EU first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

