Sky News: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Could Become Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Telegraph

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may take up one of the posts at The Daily Telegraph. The politician is being considered for the position of editor-in-chief of the publication, the TV channel reports Sky News.

“Johnson held informal talks with [экс-министром финансов королевства] “Nazim Zahavi about possible work at the publishing house of a right-wing newspaper,” the journalists noted.

As specified, Zahavi is in talks about acquiring The Daily Telegraph and The Spectator. The TV channel’s sources also claim that the former finance minister himself offered to take Johnson on as editor of one of the publications in conversations with potential investors.

As is known, the politician himself worked at The Telegraph even before the start of his political career and still periodically writes a column for it.

Earlier, Boris Johnson outlined in an article for the Daily Mail his vision of how the conflict in Ukraine could end if Republican Donald Trump comes to power in the United States. In his opinion, Trump could end the conflict on terms favorable to Kyiv and the West.

Johnson also called on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine and lift restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory, which should force Russia to back down.