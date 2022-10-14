Kwasi Kwarteng, who was finance Minister of United Kingdom and last Thursday he would have assured that “he would not go anywhere”; he confirmed this Friday that he was removed at the express request of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The reasons would be related to the turmoil caused in the financial markets due to the government’s economic plans.

Kwarteng was replaced by former Foreign and Health Minister Jeremy Hunt. One of the most serious figures, although not very charismatic, among the candidates who competed for the conservative leadership in July, Hunt, 55, enjoys popularity among a good part of his deputies.

Kwarteng wore only 38 days in office and he had earned almost absolute rejection after presenting his fiscal plan with which he intended to boost the country’s growth. On the contrary, his strategy would have generated multiple economic problems due to negative speculation on the part of the financial markets.

Political instability weighed on the British currency, which lost 1.10% to $1.1199, and 0.57% against the euro to 86.83 pence, a day after soaring on speculation about possible changes in controversial British tax policy.

Not only had the tax plan affected Kwarteng, but also, just a month after taking office, the new Conservative leader has turned against financial markets, voters and prominent personalities in her own party with the tax cuts that would increase the already very large public debt.

The request would have been made by Prime Minister Liz Truss and he for his part would have accepted it.

“He has asked me to step aside as his finance minister. I have accepted” Kwarteng wrote in a letter addressed to Truss and posted on his Twitter account.

Following the news, the British pound tumbled against the dollar.

Speculation about his retirement began this Friday morning when it was learned that Kwarteng, who was in Washington to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, was returning to London a day earlier than planned. .

The Conservative Prime Minister, whose government appears to be on the verge of implosionspoke at a press conference shortly after the announcement, in a particularly tense context.

According to the British press, some members of her own party are already trying to remove her, given the disastrous polls that predict a crushing defeat for the Conservatives in the upcoming legislative elections.

The Truss Solution

The prime minister had to retract her economic plan, dismiss her finance minister and implement the plan that the previous government of Boris Jhonson had.

Liz Truss acknowledged this Friday that her tax plan went “further and faster” than the markets could tolerate, so she is now rectifying “decisively” and will raise corporate tax as planned by the previous Boris Executive Johnson.

“We have to act now to assure the markets that we have fiscal responsibility. We will do whatever it takes to get the debt to fall in the medium term,” he assured at the press conference after Kwarteng’s dismissal.

Liz Truss at the press conference after the finance minister’s dismissal.

We will achieve the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for the next generations

Despite having said that he would not, he admitted that he has decided to raise the corporate tax from 19% to 25%.

With the hike, Truss hopes to raise an additional 18 billion pounds sterling (20.7 billion euros), among other measures to ensure that the debt falls.

Truss pointed out that his Government “will control the size of the State” and will guarantee that “the public sector is more efficient,” while acknowledging that “spending will grow more slowly than previously planned.”

“I want to be honest: this is difficult. But we will weather the storm and achieve the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come,” she added after regretting letting go of her friend Kwarteng.

He ended his speech by mentioning that “economic stability” must be guaranteed, after days of volatility in terms of the United Kingdom’s external debt and the price of the pound sterling.

A relationship beyond politics

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss.

It has been an honor to serve as your first chancellor.

Truss and Kwarteng were also neighbors in the neighborhood of Greenwich, in southeast London, which consolidated, based on social gatherings and some karaoke, a friendship forged during the years of escalation within the Conservative Party, where both share lesser origins. privileged than other colleagues.

With her and three other young “tories” he co-wrote the manifesto in 2021 “Britannia Unchained”in which they advocated an ultra-liberal revolution that would “unleash” the full potential of the UK.

“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I think your vision is correct. It has been an honor to serve as your first chancellor (of the Exchequer),” Kwarteng also mentioned in his letter.

