The far-right Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s party, with more predicted votes than the Lib Dems, but less concentrated among single-member seats, can hope (for the first time) to bring as many as 13 MPs to Westminster. A clear sign of how much the ultra-conservative rightwhich has peppered Brexit rhetoric with anti-immigration themes, has an impact on the electorate.

Nigel, 60, two wives, 4 children, one testicle removed for a late-diagnosed tumor, former member of the European Parliament, lover of tennis and golf, has been the wild card of British politics for a decade. When Brexit happened, he trumpeted that he was retiring as his life’s mission had been completed. He changed his mind and returned to found Reform UK, of which he is chairman, a label under which he travels overseas from Trump to Mar-a-Lago and delights the Maga world with anecdotes and British humor.

The latest turning point came a few weeks ago, when he decided he wanted a seat at Westminster. He has booked the one in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex. How many party comrades he will have with him depends not on the percentages but on the victory in the constituency. The British system is a first-past-the-post first-past-the-post system, whoever gets the most votes is elected, some projections even say 13. In 2019, the year of the Conservative wave, Ukip remained outside Westminster.

His Reform has soared in the days following the announcement of Nigel’s return to battle from 6% to 16% up to 18% at the moment of greatest splendorthreatening second place for the Tories who are increasingly divided over what their option will be once their 14-year reign in Downing Street is over: marry Nigel or continue to reject him?

The UK Farage Wants Is Zero Immigrationand to achieve this he would like to impose a tax on employers who hire foreigners in their companies; but also make non-British employees pay 20% for National Insurance compared to 13.8% for British workers. Farage would like to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Convention on Human Rights and reverse the green policies “that weigh down our economy”. These are themes that have an impact.