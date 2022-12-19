Danielle Garside is 32 years old and a single mother of two children.

In recent months, while looking for work, he has begun to take refuge in a “heat bank” from the town of Coventry, almost 3 hours drive from London.

He lives with the sum of various social benefits that the State gives him, but his children have recently noticed that he cannot afford things normally.

And it is that now, with inflation unleashed, more than half of their monthly income is used to pay the gas and electricity bill.

“Sometimes I’m afraid to turn on the lights,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“You don’t know how much it will cost you. I’m quite worried about how cold it’s been a few nights and this will only get worse.”

The beginning of December has ended in the United Kingdom with a cold wave that has left temperatures below zero in much of the country.

“It is a very difficult period, especially now that Christmas is coming,” he said.

“I had to explain to the children that this year we won’t be able to spend much.”

Danielle told the BBC that she pays around $62 a week for energy and that stress is taking a toll on her mental health.

Last month their provider disconnected the family, leaving them without power for two days.

What Danielle lives for is becoming more common among families with less purchasing power in the UK.

The energy crisis, double-digit inflation and a harsh winter have left many unable to meet the bills.

In this context, an increasing number of so-called “heat banks” have appeared throughout the country.

These spaces are usually in a heated building that citizens can come to during the day to stay warm without sending their home energy bills skyrocketing.

They come to be like a “living room” in a community center.

It’s a “decent space to gather and keep warm,” says Fiona Tobin, secretary of a community association in the town of Sunderland.

His center has begun to receive more visitors than usual.

Danielle has become a regular at one of them and with that she manages to save on her home’s energy bills.

In other areas, very similar measures have been put in place that aim to keep people warm.

hot soup

The Mosterton town council, for example, distributes hot soup every Thursday to those who come to the public building.

“Anyone can come and have homemade soup and a bagel. They can stay as long as they want to keep warm. This also helps them feel less isolated or alone,” says Jeanette Snook, vice president of the organizing committee for the initiative.

He says the people who come range from young parents with children to the elderly, including many people who live alone.

“Ideally we shouldn’t have to resort to providing warm spaces for people,” he says, but adds that “it’s an opportunity for them to come together and talk. It also gives people a breather.”

Ruth Forsythe helped set up a warm space at a wellness center at Langside Church in Glasgow, after deciding she wanted to do something to help people in trouble this winter.

“We are a wellness project that is already open to people every day, with a program of activities,” he says.

They did a survey and found that more than 50 people in the area were interested in using a warm space for at least a couple of hours a day.

They hope to stay open all week for those who can’t afford to heat their homes while they work.

“People who work from home can come here. We have chargers, desks and chairs. We are going to put up sofas and provide newspapers, along with tea and coffee.”

The UK cost of living rose 10.1% in the 12 months to September, the highest rate in 40 years, driven by sharp increases in energy and food prices.

The UK is a large importer of oil, gas and coal, accounting for around a third of its total needs, making it highly exposed to rising world energy prices.

Other elements of UK vulnerability include a higher proportion of imported food.

