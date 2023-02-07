Since December last year, the United Kingdom has been experiencing a crisis within the National Health Service (NHS). Professionals demand salary adjustment and better working conditions from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but the politician points out that there are no conditions to increase salaries at this time.

Around 500,000 health workers are currently on strike, involving public and private sector employees. This is the biggest work stoppage of the last 75 years in the UK, and nurses and physiotherapists are also expected to join the protests by the end of this week.

Professionals justify the stoppage as a way of real appreciation of wages in the category, affected by rising inflation in the United Kingdom – the highest in the last 42 years. In October 2022, the indicator reached 11.1%. As a comparison, between January and October of last year, Brazil registered an accumulated value of 4.7% in this indicator. Sunak points out that granting such appreciation would put further pressure on prices and interest rates, further impacting the British economy.

The Royal College of Nursing union (RCN) sent proposals for a salary adjustment to the prime minister last weekend, but there has still been no progress in the negotiations. Meanwhile, the British government recommends the population to go to medical centers only in emergency cases and for pre-scheduled appointments because the system is overloaded and causing delays and interruptions in care.

The union initially proposed a 5% readjustment, but indicated that it was willing to negotiate a compromise with the government. The RCN points out that the lack of appreciation has impacted the continuity of the profession in the United Kingdom, with 25 thousand people leaving nursing in the last year alone and the existence of 47 thousand vacant jobs for this category.

The RCN argues that, since 2010, the salaries of health professionals have suffered a real drop of 20% due to inflation. This impacted the quality of life of these employees, which led many British hospitals to create food banks to help these employees.

In addition to the possible impacts on British public accounts, Sunak dismisses the readjustment, stating that the government has invested in other areas of public health, in particular in the purchase of medicines, supplies and machinery for hospitals.

But public opinion is favorable to the request of health professionals. A survey by the Ipsos Institute for the PA Media news agency carried out in January showed that 82% of British people sympathize with the strike and 57% blame Sunak for the situation.

Public cases of lack of medical assistance put pressure on the government

According to the RCN, more than 7 million Britons currently await medical care in the UK, which is an all-time high. With this demand, some public cases of lack of medical care have become public and have further increased the pressure against Sunak.

One example is that of Yusuf Mahmud Nazir, a five-year-old boy who lives in the Sheffield region of northern England. Yusuf died on November 23 after being released from a hospital because there were no beds available, even though the child had pneumonia and had to wait several hours.

Another case that gained repercussion was that of Lesley Weekley, 73 years old, resident of the city of Barry, in Wales. Lesley waited for two hours for an ambulance that could pick up her husband at the couple’s residence, after the man suffered a cardiac arrest. Without care, the patient died on the spot.

With popular pressure and growing health professionals, there is no deadline for the end of the mobilizations. For now, there is no move by the British Government to make a counter-proposal that could put an end to the strike in the United Kingdom.