Boris Johnson is tackling, the coronavirus traces. In the most affected European country, along with France and Spain, by the restart of the Covid-19 pandemic – with nearly 150 deaths on Monday, the United Kingdom broke a sad record, which had been holding for more than four months – the British Conservative Prime Minister had barely launched on Monday his division of the territory into zones – with the early closure of bars, casinos and sports halls as a flagship measure – than he seemed already dead and buried … And this is entirely his fault because, like his erratic handling of the health crisis from the start, his new plan has in fact ignored the recommendations of his expert committee for health emergencies (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Sage). A contempt which may have pushed some of them to leak their instructions … And which encouraged Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party (Labor), to drop his speckled foils and to go frankly on the attack.

As early as September 21, members of the British Sage had advocated a series of measures far more radical than elsewhere in Europe: a general “short period of reconfinement”, presented in pictorial terms as a circuit breaker or an electrical circuit breaker allowing return the contamination incidence rate to the required level; systematic teleworking in companies where this is possible; the closure of all bars, restaurants and other places of recreation; distance education in universities; and the ban on inviting people outside the home to their homes. According to a model revealed by the conservative daily The Timesyesterday morning a “Two-week general re-containment”, with instructions to stay at home and closure of schools, would allow, from October 24, the date of the mid-autumn holidays in Great Britain, to “Reduce the number of expected deaths”, by the end of the year, “From 19,900 to 12,100” and to limit hospital admissions by half due to Covid-19: the planned hospitalizations would drop, in this hypothesis, from 132,400 to 66,500. Which, in a context where saturation is already looming – in Liverpool, for example, more than 90% of beds are occupied today – could be extremely valuable, according to British experts.

It is on this basis that Labor is attacking. “Follow the science! ” intimate Keir Starmer. For the large towns in the north of England, which they still run, the Labor mayors seem to favor a “Re-containment” drastic of a limited duration, to a long season made of lesser but fluctuating restrictions, which could, according to them, destroy the economy and hit the most precarious, while the government of Boris Johnson is really not shining on this front. no more. “If we do not do a brief containment in breaker mode, we will find ourselves walking like tightrope walkers during a long and gloomy winter … This choice is in the hands of the Prime Minister, it is urgent that he decides. In the House of Commons, Wednesday afternoon, Boris Johnson accused of “Opportunism”its main opponent, retorting that in the event of re-containment, it is the less well protected categories of the population who would pay the highest price. A cynicism elevated to the rank of the fine arts because, if this is the case, the policy of the conservatives is not for nothing!

Thomas Lemahieu

