The London City is experiencing days of distress, in an unprecedented crisis that could collapse its financial market, known as one of the most vigorous in the world and which is now suffering from the migration of banks to cross the English Channel to settle in Paris after the hollowing out of business caused by the Brexit disaster. In response, it moves, with the government announcing packages of new rules for the financial system, lowering taxes, encouraging technology and seeking partners that, with it, rescue the prestige of yesteryear. Brazil, with its banking stability and the extremely modern operating instruments at its disposal, presents itself as an alternative. An undisputed fact: the mechanisms launched by the Brazilian Central Bank towards open finance caught the eye and aroused the interest of brokers and lords of the capital of the City of London in this fight to guarantee status and relevance. The green-and-yellow expertise developed and applied in the field of digital monetary instruments can greatly help the British endeavor and make billions of money flow in this bilateral trade route. Brazil, by becoming a global leader in transactions with Pix, took off at the technological forefront and has been conquering space in other modalities, regularizing open insurance and its crypto market. The United Kingdom, with an eye on the good results of its partner, dreams of capturing more of this know-how to remain a reference in the area. He talks about purchasing and importing such tools and more bilateral agreements.

The nod comes from none other than Robert Wigley, president of UK Finance, a kind of local Febraban. He informs that business between the two countries in financial terms is still residual, in the order of 235 million pounds a year, and that it could evolve into billions quickly. “We have many opportunities here for collaboration between our two countries, many common values,” he said. “We need to work together.” It is certainly not a contemptible invitation. Despite the troubles, London historically stands out with prominence in activity, a typical planetary hub — mainly in Europe — in financial transactions. Responsible in large part for the fascination of the British with the model here in the tropics, Roberto Campos Neto, head of BC in Brasília, agrees that the experiments in progress open doors. “We are innovating and revolutionizing money services and everyone is watching,” he said.

Wigley and Campos Neto were together precisely during the last edition of the Lide Brazil Conference, the forum for macroeconomic and social discussions, held a few weeks ago by the Grupo de Líderes Empresariais, which is already becoming a point of convergence for actors in the international economy due to the size it has taken in regular and purposeful meetings to settle deals and refine interests — in previous editions, in New York and Lisbon, the demand was so great that the organizers had to limit participation. Wigley, in this opportunity in which he took advantage of private conversations with Campos Neto, Isaac Sidney, from Febraban, and Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Chairman of the Board of Bradesco, tried to highlight how important financial services are becoming in times of economy interconnected in the network . “Here we already represent 10% of GDP. It is the most important export area we have”, said Wigley to DINHEIRO. The banker sees joint action alternatives mainly with regard to combating cyber threats. “We are increasingly focused on tackling system attacks.” In the UK, banks currently have a just-in-time reporting mechanism for such cases and quickly identify where any hacking attack is coming from.



SYNERGY From the left, Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Chairman of the Board of Bradesco, Roberto Campos Neto, from the Central Bank, and Robert Wigley, from UK Finance. With an eye on Brazilian innovations in monetary services, the Briton stated that it is necessary to “work together”. Photo: Felipe Ferugon

Photo: Felipe Ferugon

The president of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks, Pablo Hernandez, also a member of the Lide think tank, says that among the key attributes for sustainable economic policies is precisely that of a global regulatory circle capable of stopping the invasion of these network looters. “International cooperation and the alignment of standards, as Brazil and the United Kingdom are seeking, is the most effective path in this regard.” For Hernandez, the monetary stability of the world, after Covid, is increasingly dependent on standardized systems of banking services and, according to him, presupposes independent supervisory and monetary authority institutions.

HIGH INTEREST His message had a clear direction after Brazilian President Lula’s criticism of the autonomy with which Roberto Campos and his team had been arbitrating interest rates. In London, the question of interest rates was in evidence after the president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that this was a fundamental issue to be resolved in the short term. The holder of the BC heard the complaint sitting directly in the audience and responded the next day in his presentation saying that nobody, not even the BC, likes a high Selic. The banking players present at the mission to London are unanimous in pointing out the competence of the holder of the national BC. With the necessary prudence, they believe it is more important at the moment to quickly face the oscillations of the crypto market, which is very fragmented, after two winters in a row of jolts in these currencies that undermined the credibility of the operations. “We need to be aware that this financial field is still very immature, presents high risks and is demanding profound revisions in the way it works”, warned the representative of the association of Basel banks. “The experience of the shocks felt in recent times shows how this issue needs to be seen as a priority.”



POST-COVID CHALLENGES The President of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, the Minister of State of the United Kingdom, Nusrat Ghani, and the President of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks, Pablo Hernandez. For everyone, global monetary stability requires shared efforts. See also Petro defends "multicolored" democracy in Colombia Photo: Felipe Ferugon

The Minister of State for Finance and Trade of the United Kingdom, Nusrat Ghani, agrees with him, who sees an avenue of opportunities side by side between Brazil and the United Kingdom, not only in terms of finance but also in agribusiness. “We can have a very effective future of investment and trade together, creating shared commitments,” said Ghani. For her, political fundamentals such as social freedom, the rule of law and representative democracy help to increase a growing and energized trade. “It is through technological innovation that we will have a spark of lucidity in the market, with the decisive help of entrepreneurs who are working in the financial and artificial intelligence areas.”

There is no way around it, the United Kingdom is really convinced that banking will still dictate the world of tomorrow and wants to see a win-win agreement signed with Brazil, which promotes a financial role for both in the concert of nations. The proposal is good. Of the same nature as the one closed some time ago to avoid double taxation of products in this trade corridor. “We are prioritizing the ratification of the Brazil-United Kingdom agreement in this regard, making progress multilaterally,” said Ghani. Marco Longhi, a British parliamentarian who acts as the prime minister’s attaché and special envoy for Latin American affairs, is directly in charge of the issue. Longhi, who points to conferences such as Lide as a starting point for closer business rapprochement — “which was forgotten for decades” — complains that it is not acceptable for the bilateral trade balance to be five times smaller, on average, than that practiced between the Brazil and other European partners such as France, Italy and Spain. “I consider the situation shameful, but I see fantastic opportunities in this regard and the penchant for finance is a great call to unite us.”