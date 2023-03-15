The measure should help contain the increase in the cost of electricity caused by the war in Ukraine

The UK government has extended the support for domestic electricity bills for another 3 months to contain the rising cost of energy in the country. The measure was announced this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) by the Minister of Finance, Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt said the government should continue with measures to keep the average annual bill of British homes at 2,500 pounds (about R$ 15,946 in current exchange rate) until the end of June.

“With energy bills falling from July onwards, the extension of the Energy Price Guarantee will fill the gap, easing the pressure on households”wrote the minister in his profile on twitter.

The subsidy was announced at the end of 2022 lasting until the end of March. If not extended, energy bills would rise to an annual average of £3,000 (R$19,156).

The price guarantee should reach 3,000 pounds in July and remain until the end of March 2024. However, the government’s expectation is that the measure will no longer be necessary. Annual bills are expected to reach £2,100 a year in July because of the price cap set by British regulator Ofgem.

The British government has also said that households using pre-paid meters will not pay the energy premium, which should help save at least £45 a year for 4 million households.

“Continuing to reduce energy bills is part of our plan to help working families with the cost of living and cut inflation in half this year”said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in announcement.