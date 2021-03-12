Dozens of trucks await their turn at the Port of Dover, one of the main entry and exit points for goods in the United Kingdom. Frank Augstein / AP

Brexit takes a toll on trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union, with the former as a major victim of the disconnection. British exchanges with its former EU partners registered a record fall in January, the first month of effective exit from the single market after the consummation of Brexit at the end of December, according to data published this Friday by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The decline was notably more pronounced in the case of British goods exports to the EU, which plunged 40.7% compared to December figures, to 8.1 billion pounds sterling (almost 9.5 billion euros). Imports from the bloc fell, meanwhile, 28.8% to 16.2 billion pounds: 6.6 billion simply disappeared from the income statements of British firms focused on the export of goods.

Both measured in price and in volumes, this is “the largest drop in a month since these figures began to be calculated in January 1997,” according to the ONS. However, the official body stresses that data for a period as short as a month can be “erratic” and should be taken “with caution.” Exports to non-European countries, however, rebounded 1.7% in the first month of the year while imports sank 12.7% in full recovery of international trade after the onslaught of the pandemic.

Beyond Brexit, the British statistical office points to the new national confinement decreed in the United Kingdom to stop the spread of the coronavirus as another factor that may have influenced the bad data. Also to the fact that in the last part of the year some companies chose to import machinery and chemicals necessary for their production processes to avoid bottlenecks in the first months of 2021, distorting the figure. In addition, the evolution showed an improvement over the course of January: the start was slow, but as both sales and purchases abroad progressed, they were encouraged.

“These are all potential factors contributing to the January goods trade decline. In addition, some of the EU export data will be available less quickly with the new system ”, point out the technicians of the British statistical office in the note published this friday.