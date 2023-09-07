UK examines how mobile fertility apps use data

Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in it United Kingdom examines how fertility and menstruation tracking mobile apps process personal data, in response to concerns expressed by users.

The ICO, which ensures compliance with the law on data management, has specified this Thursday that it will examine “if they can be negatively affected by the way in which these applications use or share your personal information.”

The supervisor explains that a recent survey revealed that a third of British women have used applications of this type that are marketed in the United Kingdom.

59% of the respondents expressed concern about the handling of their datawhile 57% questioned the security of the information they had shared.

The study also indicated that more than half of the users had noticed an increase in advertisements about babies or fertility, which 17% considered harmful.

The ICO has opened a query on its website to receive testimonials from users and has also contacted the supplier companies.

Issues you want to investigate include whether the App privacy policies are unnecessarily complicated or confusingif they request or store unnecessary amounts of data and if users receive unwanted targeted advertising.

