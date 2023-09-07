UK examines how mobile fertility apps use data

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The applications are under investigation.
The applications are under investigation.
Women have reported seeing pregnancy-related ads after installing the ‘apps’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in it United Kingdom examines how fertility and menstruation tracking mobile apps process personal data, in response to concerns expressed by users.
The ICO, which ensures compliance with the law on data management, has specified this Thursday that it will examine “if they can be negatively affected by the way in which these applications use or share your personal information.”
The supervisor explains that a recent survey revealed that a third of British women have used applications of this type that are marketed in the United Kingdom.
59% of the respondents expressed concern about the handling of their datawhile 57% questioned the security of the information they had shared.
The study also indicated that more than half of the users had noticed an increase in advertisements about babies or fertility, which 17% considered harmful.
The ICO has opened a query on its website to receive testimonials from users and has also contacted the supplier companies.
Issues you want to investigate include whether the App privacy policies are unnecessarily complicated or confusingif they request or store unnecessary amounts of data and if users receive unwanted targeted advertising.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#examines #mobile #fertility #apps #data
Leave a Reply