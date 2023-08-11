The finding of traces of legionella in the water system of the bibby stockholm, the ship that has been hosting irregular migrants on the south coast of England since this week, has led to the temporary evacuation of the controversial ship. The detection of the bacterium, which can cause respiratory ailments, in some cases fatal, occurred as a result of routine tests undertaken before the transfer of asylum seekers, who began to arrive last Monday. At the moment, none of the 39 show symptoms of contagion, but their temporary departure has renewed criticism of the Government, for having proceeded to relocate them without waiting for the results of the studies on the health of the facilities.

Concern over a potential health outbreak had already led to delays in the launch of the first experiment undertaken in the United Kingdom to enable floating centers to deal with the increase in arrivals through the English Channel. The Dorset county health authorities, where the ship is docked, had warned of the impact that an outbreak could have on board, both for residents and for staff working in the structure, previously used to house employees of the health sector. gas and oil.

The Ministry of the Interior, responsible for managing immigration and the focus of controversy due to the hardening of the policy on the matter, has tried to anticipate the sentence and has defended that evacuating the ship means “going beyond” the established guidelines by the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA). As reported by the BBC, the body, which is tasked with ensuring public health and monitoring the risk of infectious diseases, has recommended new tests of the water supply and a team from the Dorset County Department of Environmental Health has also carried out studies. additional.

The Government has clarified that the traces detected exclusively affect the ship’s system, so there is nothing to suggest that there is a direct risk to the Portland area, where the tank is moored, or that it comes from water coming from outside the facilities. But given the controversy generated by a measure censured by both members of the Conservative Party and humanitarian groups, the mere detection of a potentially deadly bacterium sharpens the dispute over the treatment of immigrants by Rishi Sunak’s Executive.

He bibby stockholm it constituted the most symbolic initiative of the renewed heavy hand with which the Government intends to dissuade migrants from crossing the English Channel irregularly. The plan, which goes by the generic name stop the boats (‘Stop the boats’, in reference to the boats that arrive at the coast, the majority from France), is part of the five great tasks that Sunak has imposed for his mandate and responds to the priority that the British continue to grant to the immigration, according to polls. In the last five years, more than 100,000 people have reached the south coast of England and a recent YouGov survey reveals that half of Britons find it acceptable to put them on boats while their asylum claims are being processed, compared to just 19%. who sees it as completely inadmissible.

The objective of this pilot project is to house half a thousand, all men between the ages of 18 and 65, more than double the capacity for 222 people of the bibby stockholm. Since the transfer began on Monday, dozens of relocations have been cut short by a chain of legal resources that take into account, among others, the deep trauma of those called to transfer to the ship. The 39 who were relocated will not return to the boat until the water supply is fully rehabilitated, although it is unknown where they will reside until then.

For the groups that opposed the measure, led by the platform Not To The Barge (No Al Barco), the finding of legionella confirms the alerts raised from the beginning, especially given the serious consequences that the bacterium entails. Legionella usually appears in rivers and lakes, but it also grows in water tanks and pipes, and is a problem when it reaches the lungs. A mere shower is a threat, due to the steam and sprayed water, which contain traces that, once in the human body, can cause pneumonia and even death.

