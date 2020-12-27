The UK is divided over the Brexit deal. Strong protest against the contract comes from the fishery.

LONDON taz | In the UK, all sides have started to dismantle the EU-UK trade deal, which was published on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson already believes that the treaty will survive trials of “Talmudic proportions”. The text is due to be voted on in the British Parliament on Wednesday.

The focus is now on the harsh criticism of the conservative Brexit hardliner wing ERG (European Research Group) of the agreement. He had once stood in the way of ex-Prime Minister Theresa May. But Johnson doesn’t really need to worry here. Because even before the deal was completed, his entourage had checked certain points with members of the ERG.

Their three main demands that the European Court of Justice no longer have a say over the country, that there is no common rule book with rules defined by the EU and that Great Britain is an independent coastal state – they are now fulfilled in the treaty. ERG members, such as group leader Mark Francois, only complained about the lack of time for an in-depth contract review. Unlike the UK, the EU would have until February here.

So it comes as no surprise in Great Britain that the ex-managing director of the campaign group Vote Leave, Matthew Elliot, celebrates the deal as a “victory with which Boris Johnson goes down in history”. And while some fear possible criminal tariffs, Daniel Hannan, a former conservative parliamentarian and absolute Brexit hardliner, does not believe: “Trade barriers do the most damage to the country that erects them.”

Approval of the deal as a sign of reconciliation

A government majority on Wednesday in the vote is expected – even if there were dissenting votes from within our own ranks. Opposition leader Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that Labor would back the deal despite the fact that the deal was “thin”. Former Labor MEP Richard Corbett, however, believes it is unbelievable to agree to an agreement that his party has been criticizing for the past three years. He recommends abstaining from voting.

Others, including Shadow Minister Debbonaire, who represents an anti-Brexit stronghold in West Bristol, but also Labor foreign policy expert Lisa Nandy, want to vote yes. It should be a sign of reconciliation – the direction of the former Labor districts that were lost to the Tories in the last elections and then plead for Brexit. Everyone here now agrees that a no-deal scenario would be worse.

Nevertheless, there are strong protests against the agreement, especially from the fisheries. Reducing the EU’s share of catches by 25 percent over the next five and a half years is not enough for her. Barrie Deas, executive director of the British Union of Fishermen, criticized the fact that fishing was being sacrificed for the contract as a whole. The association’s website lists details of the agreement. Within five years the British share of cod from the English Channel would only increase from 9.3 to 10.2 percent, haddock in the Celtic Sea only from 10 to 20 percent and saithe from the North Sea from 23 to only 26 percent.

“There is a deep feeling of disappointment, betrayal and anger throughout the fishing industry,” it continues. Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, sees the promise made to Scottish fishermen broken. Not to mention the Scottish potato seeds, which can no longer be imported into the EU. Both are probably reasons for Sturgeon’s striving for Scotland’s independence and accession to the EU.

One point not resolved in the agreement is the question of Gibraltar. The Prime Minister there, Picardo, is optimistic that a solution will be found. When asked about the future, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the newspaper Sunday Telegraph, that his government is planning a number of changes – such as free ports, improvements in animal welfare and new data laws.