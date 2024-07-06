At first glance, the final result of the UK elections It’s clear: Sir Keir Starmer won, Rishi Sunak lost. But other political and personal stories have characterized these legislative elections, from the ousted ministers and junior ministers to the new entries. Who won and who lostthe BBC asked itself, on the night that shook Westminster?

Among the last, certainly Liz Trusswho became Prime Minister 668 days ago, removed within seven weeks by her own MPs, forgotten yesterday morning by her constituents in South West Norfolk, a fate not suffered by a former Prime Minister since 1935. Mrs Truss saw her majority of around 23,000 votes evaporate and was defeated by Labour. She polled just 630 votes.

He keeps her company Penny Mordaunt – leader of the House of Commons and one-time prime ministerial candidate – who saw her majority of more than 15,000 votes in Portsmouth North overturned by Labour. Mordaunt had hoped that her personal profile – linked in part to her role as master of ceremonies at the coronation of King Charles III – would allow her to withstand the wave of opposition that has hit her party, but it has not been to be.

The same fate befell the former Minister of Defense. Grant Shapps who has served in government for most of the Conservatives’ 14 years in power. In the early hours of today, he saw a majority of more than 10,000 votes vanish and Labour win his Welwyn Hatfield seat. Other ministers ousted from the Commons include Johnny MercerMinister of Veterans, Gillian KeeganMinister of Education, Lucy FrazerMinister of Culture and Simon HartSunak’s group leader.

Completely different result for Nigel Farageelected to the Commons for the first time with a majority of over 8,000 votes in Clacton. His return to the forefront of politics transformed this election and saw Reform UK become the third largest party in the country. Farage promised to “wow” the electorate. His party’s surge also saw the election to the Commons of the former Conservative MP Lee Anderson and the co-founder of Reform Richard Tice.

He won as an independent Jeremy Corbynwho ran for Islington North – the constituency he has represented since 1983 – after being kicked out of Labour over his response to antisemitism. Labour ran against him, but Corbyn’s local popularity saw him win the north London seat by more than 7 votes.

One of the big questions that emerges from the election result is what kind of Conservative Party will emerge from the worst result in its modern history. The former Home Secretary Suella Braverman should be one of those who will try to shape the next direction of the party, together with personalities such as James Cleverly And Kemi Badenoch.