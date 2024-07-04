ANDThe British Labour Party would have won by a comfortable absolute majority the elections this Thursday in the United Kingdom when obtaining 410 seats of the 650 that the House of Commons has (down), according to an exit poll released by television.

According to the criteria of

The counting of votes began at 10 pm (local time, 4 pm Colombia time) and the consolidated results are expected to be known within an hour. However, these first polls predict that the Conservative Party – who has governed the country for 14 years – suffered its worst electoral defeat since the beginning of the 20th century.

The Tories – as the conservative party is known – would win a total of 131 seats, their lowest figure at least since the World War IIaccording to these projections, which usually tend to be very close to the final results.

British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murty. Photo:AFP Share

Developing news, expect more information soon…

Carlos Jose Reyes Garcia

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME