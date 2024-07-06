“We have a huge amount of work to doso now let’s get on with our work”. This was stated by the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, chairing the first cabinet meeting following Labour’s landslide victory in the general election. Welcoming his new cabinet team, Starmer stressed that “it was the honour and the privilege of my life to have been invited yesterday by the King, His Majesty the King, to form a government and to form the Labour government of 2024”.

412 seats for Labour, 121 for the Conservatives: the final results

The results of the UK elections are in. According to the official count, Labour won 412 seats, 211 more than in 2019, the Conservatives 121 (-251), the Lib Dems 72 (+64) and the Scottish National Party 9 (-39). Thirty-six seats (+15) went to other parties, including Nigel Farage’s Reform Party, which enters Parliament for the first time and secures five seats for its formation.