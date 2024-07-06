UK Elections, From Corbyn to Farage: Who Wins and Who Loses Among the Big Ones

At first glance, the final result of the UK election is clear: Sir Keir Starmer won, Rishi Sunak lost. But other political and personal stories have characterized these legislative elections, from the ousted ministers and undersecretaries to the new entries.

Who won and who lost, the BBC wondered, on the night that shook Westminster? Among the latest, certainly Liz Trusswho became Prime Minister 668 days ago, removed within seven weeks by her own MPs, forgotten yesterday morning by her constituents in South West Norfolk, a fate not suffered by a former Prime Minister since 1935. Mrs Truss saw her majority of around 23,000 votes evaporate and was defeated by Labour. She polled just 630 votes.

She is accompanied by Penny Mordaunt – leader of the House of Commons and a one-time prime ministerial candidate – who saw her majority of more than 15,000 votes in Portsmouth North overturned by Labour. Mordaunt had hoped that her personal profile – linked in part to her role as master of ceremonies at the coronation of King Charles III – would allow her to withstand the wave of opposition that has swept her party, but it has not been to be.

The same fate befell former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. who has served in government for most of the Conservatives’ 14 years in power. In the early hours of today, he saw a majority of more than 10,000 votes evaporate as Labour took his Welwyn Hatfield seat. Other ministers ousted from the Commons included Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Sunak’s group leader Simon Hart.

Completely different outcome for Nigel Farageelected to the Commons for the first time with a majority of over 8,000 votes in Clacton. His return to the forefront of politics transformed this election and saw Reform UK become the third largest party in the country. Farage promised to “wow” the electorate. His party’s surge also saw former Conservative MP Lee Anderson and Reform co-founder Richard Tice elected to the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn, an independent candidate in Islington North, won the race – the constituency he has represented since 1983 – after being kicked out of Labour over his response to anti-Semitism. Labour ran a candidate against him, but Corbyn’s local popularity saw him win the north London seat by more than 7 votes.

One of the big questions that emerges from the election result is what kind of Conservative Party will emerge from the worst result in its modern history. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to be among those seeking to shape the party’s next direction, alongside figures such as James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch.

