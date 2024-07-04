British leaders vote in a smooth election day with Labour ahead

Britain’s two main political leaders, Labour’s Keir Starmer and Conservative Rishi Sunak, have already voted in the general election taking place in the United Kingdom, on a calm, slightly sunny day. Some 46 million Britons are called to vote on the composition of the 650-seat House of Commons, by the single-member majority system, in a day of voting that began at 7 a.m. (peninsular time) and will continue until 10 p.m.

The first to vote was British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived shortly after the polls opened at his polling station in Northallerton, in the north of England, together with his wife Akshata Murty. The Conservative leader said “good morning” to the journalists who were waiting for him at the Kirby Sigston centre in Northallerton, a town in the county of North Yorkshire, where the constituency for which he hopes to be re-elected is located.

Almost two hours later, Starmer, the favourite to win the election, arrived at his polling station in his Holborn & St Pancras constituency in London with his wife, Victoria. The couple were photographed by the media upon their arrival, smiling and holding hands.

Voting was taking place without incident, with many Britons opting to cast their ballots early in the morning before going to work, as it is not a public holiday in the country. For the first time in a British general election, voters must go to polling stations with some form of photo ID, which can be a passport, driving licence or transport card for pensioners.

According to polls, Starmer’s Labour Party is the favourite to win this election, potentially ending 14 years of Conservative rule. The polls do not predict a hungarian parliament (Hung parliament, when no party obtains a majority), so there will be no need to resort to a coalition. (Efe)