From: Christian Sturgeon

Bitter result expected for Tories. Labour is on the verge of the biggest election victory in its history. The news ticker for the 2024 UK election.

Update from July 4, 8:35 a.m.: In the United Kingdom, 14 years of conservative government are probably coming to an end today. Looking at the latest polls and forecasts before the 2024 British election, the situation for Prime Minister Sunak does indeed seem hopeless. Anything other than a landslide victory for the Labour Party would be a surprise. This means that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will soon move into Downing Street.

Labour 429 (324 to 516) Tories 110 (29 to 209) Liberal Democrats 50 (17 to 92) Scottish National Party 20 (0 to 54) Reform UK 3 (0 to 104) Other 5 (0 to 5)

(Source: The Economistas of July 4)

Election in Great Britain underway: Labour is heading for victory

Update from July 4, 8:00 a.m.: Big day in the United Kingdom: In the 2024 British election, the House of Commons of Parliament will be re-elected today. Polling stations have been open since 8:00 a.m. CEST. More than 46 million people are eligible to vote. All seats are allocated by direct mandate. The candidate with the most votes in one of the 650 constituencies always wins. Eligible voters have one vote each. Polling stations close at 11:00 p.m. CEST. Forecasts and projections will be published shortly afterwards. The first results are expected on Friday night.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty pose as they arrive to launch the Conservative Party’s election manifesto in Silverstone, central England, on June 11, 2024. © Benjamin Cremel/AFP

Great Britain chooses House of Commons

Update from July 4, 7:00 a.m.: For the Tories, the 2024 UK election is about damage limitation. With the looming bankruptcy, several current government members are likely to lose their seats. Even Prime Minister Sunak is worried about his seat, the newspaper wrote GuardianThe 44-year-old’s constituency in northern England is actually considered a safe bet for the Conservatives. It would be the first time in history that an incumbent prime minister has been thrown out of the House of Commons. In this case, Sunak is ruled out of retaining the party leadership.

Update from July 4, 5:55 a.m.: The United Kingdom is facing a historic vote. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives face a devastating defeat in the 2024 British election. According to all polls, the new head of government will be Keir Starmer of the social democratic Labour Party. This would end 14 years of Conservative government.

UK election 2024: Prime Minister Sunak faces exit

First report from July 4th: London – Great Britain will elect a new parliament on July 4. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprisingly announced the election date at the end of May. Experts had expected the vote to take place in the autumn. The results could be bitter for Sunak’s Tories, however. Polls for the 2024 UK election see the opposition Labour Party of party leader Keir Starmer clearly ahead. Everything indicates that the Conservatives will lose power after 14 years.

The London House of Commons has 650 seats. These are distributed among the MPs from the four regions of the United Kingdom. Each MP represents one constituency: 543 of the constituencies are in England, 57 in Scotland, 32 in Wales and 18 in Northern Ireland.

The majority voting system will apply in the 2024 UK election

A total of 4,515 candidates are running in the July election – more than ever before. The polling stations open at 7 a.m. (local time) and close at 10 p.m. (11 p.m. CEST). Eligible voters have one vote: they mark a name in their constituency on the ballot paper. The ballot papers are counted immediately after the end of the election. The election results will be announced by July 5 at the latest.

The majority voting system applies in the UK election. Whoever receives the most votes in a constituency wins the mandate. The majority voting system generally ensures clear conditions. However, it also disadvantages the smaller parties and does not reflect the overall vote ratio.

To gain an absolute majority in parliament, a party must receive at least 326 seats. The leader of the largest party in parliament is then chosen by King Charles III. was appointed Prime Minister and tasked with forming a government.

Tories for 14 years in Great Britain in power

The last parliamentary election in Great Britain took place in December 2019. With their 365 seats, the Tories of former party leader Boris Johnson The opposition Labour Party only won 202 seats. The Scottish National Party (SNP) received 48 seats and the Liberal Democrats received eleven seats. (cs/AFP)