Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a historic victory in Hartlepool, a Labor stronghold in the northeast of England, in local elections that involved the entire kingdom, the first since Brexit, known as electoral “super Thursday.” Much is at stake in the outcome of these elections and the outcome may prove crucial to the unity of the United Kingdom.

According to final results, the first to be announced after Thursday’s local and regional elections, conservative candidate Jill Mortimer obtained 15,529 votes, almost double than his Labor opponent Paul Williams (8,589).

Its the first time in more than 50 years that Hartlepool, a town integrated into what is known as the leftist “red wall” of the deindustrialized north of England, elects a right-wing MP.

“It is a historic result,” congratulated a head of training, Amanda Milling.

A giant balloon depicting Boris Johnson with his thumbs raised in victory. Photo: AP

These choices are the first electoral test for Johnson and his party after the full entry into force of Brexit, with the country’s exit from the European single market and the customs union on January 1.

Also the first since the beginning of a pandemic for whose management it was initially highly criticized but which now boosts its popularity thanks to the success of its vaccination campaign.

Even before the official results were made public, in front of the office where the ballots were counted was placed a giant balloon depicting Boris Johnson with his thumbs raised in victory.

For the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, this result is a bad omen ahead of the general elections of 2024.

When he took the reins of the formation a year ago, after the electoral failure of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn in the 2019 legislative elections, Starmer promised to put the party that had then lost numerous seats of the “red wall” in front of the conservatives.

But after hope, he is having a hard time convincing.

Devastating result

“This is a devastating result for Labor, absolutely devastating. And that a city like Hartlepool, which has been Labor for half a century, is now in the hands of the conservatives is heartbreaking, “said the Labor MP and head of Local Communities in the party Steve Reed to the BBC.

“The pace of change in the Labor Party has not been fast enough, we have to accelerate it,” he said. “There is a confidence gap between much of the British electorate and the Labor Party and we have not done enough to repair it in the last year,” he said.

Thus, despite the 127,000 deaths from covid-19, the highest balance of any European country, and the recent scandals of cronyism and possible corruption, the controversial British prime minister passed with good marks your first electoral exam.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

“Let’s not forget: Johnson achieved Brexit, the Prime Minister is popular with those who voted to leave the EU, the Conservative government spent astronomical sums during the pandemic and oversaw a very successful vaccination campaign,” and “the economy is recovering. “Jane Green, a political science professor at the University of Oxford, analyzed on Twitter.

Scotland, the great challenge

However, Johnson has a much more important test to overcome: the momentum that the independentistas they hope to achieve in Scotland, where a new regional parliament was voted in the framework of a “super Thursday” that brought together a large number of elections, mostly delayed by the pandemic.

In that region of 5.4 million people, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), who rules in a minority, hopes to gain very strong support to push forward their call for a second referendum on self-determination.

Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie with a supporter. Photo: EFE

In the first referendum on independence, in 2014, the “no” was imposed by 55%.

The big argument against the separation was that it would leave Scotland out of the European Union, but two years later the referendum on Brexit reversed things and the Scots ended up leaving the bloc with the rest of the country despite having rejected it by 62% .

Sturgeon argues that this changed the situation and hopes to strengthen his position to pressure London.

Labor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a western capital. Photo: AP

The bulk of the results won’t arrive until well into the weekend.

Some 48 million voters were called on Thursday to elect 5,000 councilors from 143 regional assemblies in England, the regional parliaments of Wales and Scotland and to the mayor of London.

Here, Labor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a western capital, it should be imposed without difficulty.

AFP