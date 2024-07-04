Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The Tories have been in power for 14 years. That will probably be over after the British election. The forecasts clearly point in favor of Labour. The live ticker.

London – A new parliament will be elected in Great Britain on July 4. The announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the end of May was a surprise. A date in the autumn seemed more logical based on the polls. In fact, the results are expected to be disappointing for Sunak’s conservative Tories. All polls for the 2024 British election predict a clear lead for the opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer. It seems that the Conservatives could be replaced after 14 years in power.

The leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer (centre), in the Mornflake Stadium, the home stadium of Crewe Alexandra, during his campaign tour for the general election. © Stefan Rousseau/dpa

The House of Commons, the lower house in London, consists of 650 seats. These are filled by MPs from the four parts of the United Kingdom. Each MP represents a constituency: 543 of the constituencies are in England, 57 in Scotland, 32 in Wales and 18 in Northern Ireland.

Great Britain chooses new House of Commons

A total of 4,515 candidates are running in the July election – a record number. Polling stations open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 10 p.m. (11 p.m. CEST). Each voter has one vote and marks one name in his or her constituency on the ballot paper. The ballot papers will be counted immediately after the election and the results will be announced by July 5 at the latest.

In Great Britain, the majority voting system applies. The candidate who receives the most votes in a constituency wins the mandate. The electoral system usually ensures clear conditions, but also disadvantages smaller parties and does not reflect the overall vote ratio.

To achieve an absolute majority in parliament, a party must win at least 326 seats. The leader of the largest party in parliament is then appointed Prime Minister by King Charles III and tasked with forming a government.

Tories for 14 years in Great Britain in power

The last parliamentary election in Great Britain took place in December 2019. In this election, the Conservatives, led by then party leader Boris Johnson, clearly exceeded the absolute majority with 365 seats. The opposition Labour Party received only 202 seats. The Scottish National Party (SNP) received 48 seats, while the Liberal Democrats received eleven seats. (cs/AFP)