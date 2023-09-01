UK, defense leadership change: Ben Wallace, the former NATO presidential candidate, is leaving. Here comes Grant Shapps

After four years at the helm of British Defence, Ben Wallace formalized his resignation announced last month, ending an 18-year career in politics. Instead of him the prime minister, Rishi Sunakhe named Grant Shapps, former Minister for Energy Security. Sunak praised Wallace, celebrating his “dedication and skill” and expressed “thanksgiving and respect” for him for the role.

READ ALSO: United Kingdom, sensational: Charles is already tired of being king. He wants to abdicate

Last month Wallace announced that he would resign in the next government reshuffle and would not stand for re-election, to “get back to normal”. The 53-year-old deputy set a record: he was the longest-serving defense minister since Winston Churchill. Not only that, he was the only high-ranking minister to hold out in the turbulent transition from Boris Johnson to Liz Trussup to Rishi Sunak.

A former Scots Guards officer, after training at the prestigious Sandhurst military academy, Wallace entered politics in 1999 as a member of the Scottish Parliament. After moving to Lancashire, he was elected to the House in 2005 representing the Lancaster and Wyre constituency. Among the positions held, also that of group leader of the Tories and undersecretary for Northern Ireland. In his resignation letter, he recalled the many crises that have seen him on the field, “from Wannacry, to the terrorist attacks in 2017, the poisonings in Salisbury, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ukraine”.

A career that earned him the United Kingdom’s candidacy to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general; but the dream faded away due to lack of US support. Hence, perhaps, his decision to leave office and not stand for re-election in the next elections, preferring to “return to normal”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

