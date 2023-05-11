CNN: UK donates Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine

The UK has handed over several Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine ahead of a counteroffensive. About it informs CNN, citing senior Western officials.

It is noted that the range of destruction of these missiles reaches 300 kilometers. Critically, Storm Shadow has enough range to strike deep into Russian-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

At the same time, CNN’s interlocutors clarified that London received guarantees from Kyiv to use the delivered missiles only on the “sovereign territory of Ukraine”, and not on the territory of Russia. At the same time, the United Kingdom does not recognize that Crimea is Russian territory.

Earlier it was reported that British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley held talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington, as a result of which he announced the plans of the two states to create a coalition to restore Ukraine after the end of the military conflict in the country.