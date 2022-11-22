British productions won in 7 out of 15 categories; Brazil competed in 3, but did not win any

The 50th edition of International Emmy awarded on the night of this Monday (21.nov.2022) the main productions made for television outside the United States and the non-English language programs produced for North American TV.

The United Kingdom was the highlight of the award, with 7 winners, including the best documentary categories, with “Vigil”best comedy series, with “Sex Education”and best actor, with Dougray Scott in the series “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”🇧🇷

Brazil competed in the best documentary categories with “The Evandro Case”, from Globoplay; best telenovela, with “In Emperor’s Time”gives TV Globo🇧🇷 and best actress with Letícia Colin in the drama series “Where My Heart Is”, also from Globoplay. However, none of the Brazilian nominations was awarded.

The event is organized by IATAS (International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences). There were 15 categories with 4 nominations each, totaling 60 nominations. The ceremony was held at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, in New York, in the United States.

Read below the winners of each category, in bold🇧🇷

Best Arts Program

BIOS: Calamaro (Argentina);

Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté (France);

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (UK) 🇧🇷

Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story (Japan).

Best Actor

Sverrir Gudnason – “En Kunglig Affär” (Sweden);

Scoot McNairy – “Narcos: Mexico” (Mexico);

Dougray Scott – “Irvine Welsh’s Crime” (UK);

Lee Sun-Kyun – “Dr. Brain” (South Korea).

Best actress

Celine Buckens – “Showtrial” (UK);

Letícia Colin – “Where Is My Heart” (Brazil);

Kim Engelbrecht – “Reyka” (South Africa);

Lou de Laâge – “Le Bal des Folles” (France).

Best Comedy Series

“Búnker” (Mexico);

“Dreaming Whilst Black” (UK);

“On The Verge” (France);

“Sex Education” (UK);

Best Documentary

“Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre” (France);

“Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance” (Japan);

“O Caso Evandro” (Brazil);

“The Return: Life After ISIS” (UK).

Best Drama Series

“Lupin” (France);

“Narcos: Mexico” (Mexico);

“Reyka” (South Africa);

“Vigil” (UK)🇧🇷

Children: Best Animation

“Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor” (Colombia);

“Fumetsu No Anata E” (Japan);

“Les Lapins Cretins – Invasion: Mission sur Mars” (France);

“Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas” (UK).

Children: Best Factual and Entertainment Program

“Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet!” (Norway);

“My Better World” (South Africa);

“Newsround Special – Let’s Talk About Periods” (UK);

“Sueños Latinoamericanas” (Chile).

Children: Live Action

“Anonima” (Mexico);

“Hardball – Season 2” (Australia);

“Kabam!” (Netherlands);

“Lightspeed” (Singapore).

Best Non-English Primetime Program (US)

“2021 Latin American Music Awards” (United States);

“Searching for Frida” (United States);

“La Suerte De Loli” (United States);

“Malverde, El Santo Patrón” (United States).

Outstanding Unscripted Entertainment Program

“The Voice – Season 3″ (Argentina);

“LOL: Last One Laughing Germany” (Germany);

“Love on the Spectrum – Season 2″ (Australia);

“Top Chef Middle East – Season 5″ (United Arab Emirates).

Best Short Series

“Pioneer Spirit” (Argentina);

“Fly on the Wall” (Qatar);

“Nissene i bingen” (Norway);

“Rūrangi” (New Zealand)🇧🇷

Best Sports Documentary

“Chivas” (Mexico);

“Kiyou No Kata” (Japan);

“Nadia” (France);

“Queen Of Speed” (UK);

Best Telenovela

“In the Emperor’s Times” (Brazil);

“Two Lives” (Spain);

“YeonMo” (South Korea);

“You Are My Hero” (China).

Best TV Movie or Miniseries