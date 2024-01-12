The British Government does not foresee that there will be more attacks “immediately” against the Houthis in Yemen, according to the Secretary of State for Defense of the United Kingdom, James Heappey, said this Friday.

In statements to the BBC, the official clarified today that there are “no further military actions planned at the moment” following the bombings carried out by planes from the British Royal Air Force (RAF). and US air forces against rebel positions in Yemen.

“There is no (military action) planned immediately and this is an important point,” he said.

The 'Tory' politician added that “last night's response was a limited, proportionate and necessary response in self-defense of our ships in the region, which are there to defend commercial vessels and protect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Bab el Mandeb and the southern Red Seawhich is so vital to global trade.”

Heappey also stated that “the Government's legal position is strong, based on self-defence” and that this country's reason “for being in the region is equally strong, as it is necessary to ensure freedom of navigation through this vital global passage.” .

Previously, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had stated in a statement that his country “will always stand up in defense of freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.” by justifying that his Government had taken “limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense”

EFE