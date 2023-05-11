British Defense Minister Wallace confirmed the delivery of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. He announced this on May 11 during a speech in the House of Commons.

“The missiles will allow Ukraine to push back Russian troops,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Wallace stressed that the missiles are being delivered or are already in Ukraine. The head of the British Ministry of Defense noted that the missiles would be compatible with the aircraft that Ukraine has and praised the technicians and scientists who made this possible.

At the same time, Wallace acknowledged that the range of the UK-supplied Storm Shadows is not in the same league as Russian missile systems – some of the Russian weapons can operate at much greater distances.

The decision of Britain on Storm Shadow was supported in the USA.

CNN, citing high-ranking Western officials, reported on the delivery of Storm Shadow to Kyiv on May 11. It was noted that the UK received an assurance from Ukraine that these missiles would not be used to hit targets in Russia.

On the same day, military expert Alexei Leonkov called London’s transfer of Storm Shadow to Kiev a serious threat, recalling that earlier this missile was used on April 14, 2018 in an attack on Damascus: then it was shot down by the Buk anti-aircraft missile system. Leonkov stressed that the United Kingdom, due to the supply of these missiles, becomes a direct participant in the military conflict on the side of Ukraine.

On April 18, The Guardian newspaper reported that Britain had promised to provide Ukraine with weapons from its stockpiles for a rainy day. It was noted that Ukrainian and European politicians, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are increasingly calling for London to increase military support for Kiev, including increasing the number of tanks and fighters supplied.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.