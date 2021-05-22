British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an interview with the newspaper The sunday telegraph on Saturday, May 22, he said that Russia is the number one threat to the kingdom.

“We tried (to carry out – Ed.) De-escalation, we tried (various – Ed.) Methods, but at the moment, until Russia changes its behavior, it is rather difficult to understand where we are going,” he stressed.

The Defense Minister also noted the excessive, in his opinion, the activity of Russian ships near the British borders.

“We are regularly visited by Russian ships poking their nose, we are regularly visited by a large number of Russian warships,” the minister said. In addition, the head of the defense department said that the British military had seen a Russian submarine in the Irish Sea.

Back in the summer of 2020, British servicemen actively followed the Varshavyanka-class Krasnodar submarine, which was heading towards St. Petersburg. Then it was noted that the foreign military had lost the boat and did not inform about its whereabouts.

Western publications also wrote in February 2021 that the active development of innovative technologies in the field of nuclear submarines of the Russian Navy supposedly poses new levels of threat to NATO. The RF Ministry of Defense has repeatedly noted that all Russian ships carry out cruises in accordance with international law.