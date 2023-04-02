Allegations of irregularities in immigration detention centers in the United Kingdom are not new. Nowto the death of Frank Opina, 39 years old and of possible Colombian nationality, opens the debate and provokes fears in the face of a possible crisis related to these centers.

The causes of death have not been confirmed, but other migrants in detention claim that he took his own life on March 26.

Guardian publishes that lawyers and charities They talk about a developing crisis around the detentions of migrants sent to these centers, because there are also reports of suicide attempts by internees.

Ospina was being held at the Colnbrook immigration removal center near Heathrow. A notice to detainees from facility manager Paul Rennie dated the day the man died states: “It is in regards to my having to announce that resident Frank Ospina sadly passed away today.”

Rennie added: “Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to reduce the risks of such incidents recurring in the future.”

Guardian reported that in addition to the reports received about the suicide intentions of other migrants, it was known that some organized protests in the center.

The newspaper details that charitable organizations question the delays in the reports of the well-known rule 35, which assesses the vulnerability of detainees among themselves whether or not there is a risk of suicide. So far the Home Office has not commented on those documents.

In a fact sheet released March 31, officials said that under the new rules, “It is up to the Secretary of the Interior, and not to the courts, to determine what is a reasonable time to detain a person, explains the British newspaper.

A detainee in Harmondsworth told Guardian: “We were all very frustrated after he died on Sunday. I met him when he was in the induction wing and I was shocked when I heard he had died.

There are many tensions here because more detainees attempted suicide after the news of Mr. Ospina’s death circulated. The center is at full capacity right now.”

Pierre Makhlouf, legal director of Bail For Immigration Detainees, said: “We are distraught to receive news that a man has died and others have attempted suicide at the Heathrow IRC. We are seriously concerned that the situation is deteriorating at the centre. We have received reports of self-harm and worsening general conditions. The atmosphere at Heathrow IRC is described as tense,” he writes. The Guardian.

Worry

Speaking to GuardianEmma Ginn, Director of Medical Justice, said: “The immigration crisis appears to have deepened. The tragic death of Frank Ospina is shocking. There has always been, and continues to be, a complete failure of clinical safeguards in immigrant deportation centers. We fear that as long as these rulings remain unresolved, there will be more deaths.

“Medical Justice is very concerned about the massive expansion of immigration detention that the illegal immigration bill requires. The more people are detained, the more deaths there will be.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Any death in immigration detention is a tragic event and will be investigated by the police, the coroner or prosecutor in Scotland, and the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

“All of our IRCs offer physical and mental support to all detainees, with access to 24-hour primary care and wellness teams on site. Policies and procedures are in place to safeguard and support detainees considered suicidal. This applies to protect vulnerable people in detention.”

On March 7, the Home Office confirmed another death, this time of an asylum seeker staying in Liverpool. It is understood that he took his own life. A Home Office spokesman said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of a person in an asylum centre. The health and well-being of asylum seekers will always be our priority.”

