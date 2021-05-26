During an appearance in Parliament, former British Government adviser Dominic Cummings was sorry for the mistakes made in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. He said Johnson “wanted to achieve group immunity” and called the Health Secretary a “liar.” Johnson, in his defense, indicated that his work focused on “reducing deaths” at all costs.

Dominic Cummings, who served as the prime minister’s henchman between July 2019 and November 2020, opened a new scandal affecting the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In Parliament, where he appeared before the Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees, he launched harsh criticism against the Johnson Administration, exposing what would be some mistakes made during the first months of the pandemic.

“The truth is that high ministers, high officials, high advisers like me, fell disastrously below the standards that the public has the right to expect of their government in a crisis like this (…) I would like to say to all the families of the that they died, unnecessarily, how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and my own mistakes, “said Cummings during his speech on May 26.

His presence in Parliament comes days after having published a series of tweets, with confidential content, where he reveals the plans that the Government had to handle the pandemic.

In his statement, Cummings said that during the first months of the pandemic, the prime minister played down the situation and compared the disease to swine flu. He also indicated that, with a significant number of infections in the country, the Administration’s strategy was to achieve “group immunity.”

“Herd immunity was the logic of all the discussions in January, February and early March (…) It’s not that nobody thought it was a good thing and that we actively wanted it, it was seen as something completely inevitable and the only question that was formulated was relative to when, although group immunity is achieved by September (2020) or by January (2021) after the second outbreak. That was the assumption until March 13, “Cummings told the committee.

The former adviser also accused the prime minister of having prioritized the economy over the health of the British. According to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, Cummings indicated that the ‘premier’ was distracted by other issues unrelated to the pandemic such as joining the US bombings in the Middle East or the situation that his partner, Carrie Symonds, went through after a report journalistic.

According to the outlet, Cummings concluded that Johnson was unfit for the post of prime minister. “Fundamentally, he considered him unsuitable for the job,” said the former government collaborator.

During his appearance, the former adviser indicated to the parliamentarians that he had heard Johnson say that “I hope to see bodies piled up before ordering another lockdown.”

Additionally, Cummings showed evidence, taken from confidential meetings, in which the plan, considered more aggressive, that the country had to avoid a greater impact of the pandemic is revealed.

Cummingns acknowledged seeing a slight change in the prime minister’s attitude toward the disease after he contracted the virus between March and April 2020.

Another point of attention in his statement was directed towards the Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock, whom he accused of lying and of maintaining “criminal” behavior.

“I asked that Matt Hancock be fired almost every day for alleged criminal behavior, but Boris Johnson was advised to keep him ‘because he’s the person who gets fired when an investigation comes up,'” he said.

According to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’, Matt Hancock will have the opportunity to respond to the proposals of Dominic Cummings on May 27 after a series of questions issued by the Labor Party, one of them related to the level of preparation of the Department of Health before the pandemic.

Boris Johnson denied minimizing the impact of the virus

Although the Downing Street spokesman indicated that he would not immediately respond to Cummings’ allegations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a reply to shake off the comments of his former henchman.

One of them was to deny, at first, the accusations of having minimized the pandemic in its beginnings and then having delayed the confinement.

“Managing the pandemic was one of the most difficult things this country had to do, no decision was easy (…) Entering confinement was traumatic for this country, dealing with a pandemic of this level has been tremendously difficult and, at all times, we try to minimize the loss of life, save lives, protect the NHS (Public Health) and we follow the best scientific advice available, “said Johnson.

On the other hand, the official residence has stated that it will not respond to other accusations issued by Cummings, including the one related to the pressure for the alleged dismissal of the Secretary of Health.

According to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University, UK, which was the epicenter of the pandemic due to the high number of infections and deaths during the first wave, it registers 4.4 million infections from the disease and 128,010 deaths associated with the virus. .

