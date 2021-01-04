A UK court turned down a US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage charges. Assange is accused of espionage for publishing confidential documents from the US military a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Barrister delivered his verdict at the Central Criminal Court in London. The matter was on trial for three weeks.Justice Vanessa has said that Ansaje’s extradition will not suit his mental condition. He even said that if Assange was sent to America, he could also commit suicide. US prosecutors have accused Assange of 17 counts of espionage, while one is also accused of misuse of computers. The maximum sentence on these charges is 175 years imprisonment.

Lawyers for the 49-year-old citizen of Australia have argued that since he was working as a journalist, he is entitled to protection under the freedom of expression to publish documents. These documents contain information about alleged wrongdoings by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Assange’s legal team has accused the US of conducting a politically motivated prosecution in which attempts to acquire and publish information related to national security have been called a crime.

On the other hand, US government lawyers have denied that the prosecution against Assange is being conducted only to publish leaked documents, but rather the bulk of the case is on illegal involvement in stealing diplomatic cables (dialogues) and military files. is based.

Assange’s troubles began when he was arrested in London in 2010 at Sweden’s insistence. Sweden wanted to interrogate Assange on allegations of rape and sexual harassment by two women. To avoid being sent to Sweden, Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012. In this way he became out of the reach of the official of Britain and Sweden.

On coming out of the embassy in April 2019, the British police arrested him for fleeing on bail. Sweden withdrew sexual harassment charges in November 2019 as it took too long but Assange remained in a London jail and was brought to court from a prison van to hear the extradition case.