UK couple isolated from the coronavirus pandemic on a small island off the coast of Ireland, writes The sun…

Luke and Sarah Flanagan moved to the island on March 14 last year, about a week before the UK’s epidemiological restrictions were imposed. The couple wanted to enjoy the slower pace of life and did not yet know what they were running from.

On the Internet, young people found an advertisement about the opportunity to rent a small cottage on the island and decided to move. There is no electricity, running water or gas on the island, no one lives on a permanent basis, only a few summer residents come in the summer.

The couple started their own farm: they fish, raise chickens and grow vegetables. They use rainwater for washing and washing, and they charge their gadgets from solar panels.

“We live in a small cottage with a coal fireplace, using the coal we stored over the summer, we use a tank to collect rainwater, we cook with the large gas cylinders that we also stocked up during the summer months,” Flanagans says.

According to Sarah, the island has a good 4G connection. To get to the mainland, the couple uses a boat. In the summer they went to the shops on it to make the necessary supplies for the winter.

On December 4, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the start of the third national lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.