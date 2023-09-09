British say that the increase in the value of advertisements made companies raise prices of products advertised in the search engine

UK consumers are suing the Google. They claim that the US technology giant, controlled by alphabet, has raised living costs in the country by stifling competition in the search engine market for advertisers. The information is from guardian.

The lawsuit, filed at the UK Competition Court of Appeal, seeks approximately $8.7 billion (equivalent to around GBP 7 billion) in damages on behalf of virtually every consumer in the country.

According to the indictment, Google would have eliminated competition in mobile searches and used its dominant position in the market to increase the prices charged to advertisers for space on its search page. These costs are passed on to consumers, resulting in higher prices for the products and services they purchase.

“This action is aimed at redressing the balance – not only by getting people back what they are owed, but also by holding Google to account for its actions.”said Nikki Stopford, co-founder of Consumer VoiceUK consumer rights organisation.

The indictment also alleges that Google abused its dominance by forcibly pre-installing Google Chrome’s search and browser applications on smartphones Android as a condition of obtaining a license to use the Google Play app store.