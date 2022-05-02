British Conservative MP Neil Parish aresigned on Saturday after confessing to watching pornographic videos during a debate in the House of Commons, something of which other parliamentarians accused him.

“I was looking for tractors,” the 65-year-old former farmer told the BBC. “But I landed on another page that had a similar name and I was looking for a moment. I shouldn’t have,” Parish tried to explain.

“But the mistake, my big mistake, was that I went back a second time and it was deliberate”, in a moment of “loss of control”He said almost on the verge of tears.

In an interview published on Saturday by The Daily Telegraph, Parish already advanced the idea that he had entered the website “by mistake”.

“We support (Neil Parish’s) decision to step down from his duties as a Member of Parliament,” said a Conservative Party spokesman from the Tiverton and Honiton constituency, where Parish was elected MP in 2019.

This announcement comes after the Daily Mirror newspaper indicated that a member of Boris Johnson’s government referred to that incident on Tuesday night, during a meeting of conservative parliamentarians.

On Wednesday, an investigation into the matter was launched within Johnson’s “tories”, but the name of the deputy involved had not been revealed.

“That attitude is totally unacceptable,” said one of the Conservatives’ disciplinary officers, who demanded “action be taken.”

Finally, Parish betrayed himself before the parliamentary commission that investigates the behavior of the deputies, the Conservative Party announced on Friday, which suspended him from his position in the parliamentary group while the investigations lasted.

Another newspaper, The Sunday Times, revealed last Sunday that three ministers and two opposition deputies are investigated for “sexual misconduct”a formula that encompasses acts of sexual harassment, voyeurism or sexual assault.

Those investigated appear on a list of 56 deputies appointed to an open office at the height of the “Metoo” movement, and specialized in the registration of these complaints.

