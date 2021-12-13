People line up outside London hospital to receive Covid-19 vaccine, 13 December. The UK has confirmed the first death caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced on Monday that at least one person had died as a result of infection with the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, a strain that is already responsible for around 40% of the positive cases reported in London.

Speaking to the press, during a visit he made to a vaccination center in the Paddington neighborhood of the British capital, the prime minister lamented that “sadly, the micron is causing hospitalizations, and at least one patient has died”.

Johnson, moreover, rejected the current perception that the variant has less severe effects than the others.

“This idea that it’s a milder version of the virus is something that we should discard, and recognize how quickly it accelerates among the population. So the best we can do is we all get the booster dose,” he said, referring to the vaccine against Covid-19.

The British Chief Executive said that, from today, all people over 18 years old will be able to receive one more application of immunizing agent, as long as three months have passed since the previous dose.

According to Johnson, “about 40%” of Covid-19 cases reported in London already belong to the omicron variant. The prime minister admitted he was worried about a “rise tide” in the coming weeks.

The prime minister also said that the country’s hospitals have already started to receive large numbers of patients infected with the strain and said he feared a collapse of the British public health system (NHS, for its acronym in English).

“Everyone must recognize a few things: that omicron poses a very serious risk to public health, and that it spreads very fast. I believe there is no place for complacency,” he said.

Last week, Johnson announced proposed measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, such as the mandatory use of masks indoors, the requirement of proof of vaccination for entering nightclubs and concerts, as well as the recommendation of the job remote.

All the rules will still go to vote among the British MPs (House of Commons), so that they can enter into force.

“I trust that the population understands, and so do colleagues in Parliament in Westminster, and across the country, that the measures we take are balanced and proportionate,” he said.

Global risk “very high”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that the omicron variant, which has been detected in more than 60 countries, represents a “very high” global richness, and that there is some evidence that the new strain is able to escape protection from vaccines. However, clinical data on the severity of disease caused by this variant are still limited, said the WHO.

According to the WHO assessment, there is evidence that people who have been vaccinated and those who were previously infected with the coronavirus may not be able to mount a sufficient antibody defense to fight omicron infection, resulting in high transmission rates and “serious consequences”.

Last week, three independent studies indicated that two doses of vaccines may not be enough to protect against omicron infection.