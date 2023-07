How did you feel about the content of this article?

UK Chancellor James Cleverly. | Photo: EFE/ Rafael Arancibia

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Monday condemned China’s attempts to intimidate and silence Hong Kong exiles. The attitude came after the Hong Kong police decided to offer more than 100,000 euros to anyone who provided information about eight activists who are abroad.

“The UK will always uphold the universal right to free expression and support those who are targeted,” Cleverly said in a statement.

The minister highlighted his opposition to the National Security Law that “China has imposed on Hong Kong, including its extraterritorial scope”, and assured that its application violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which the United Kingdom renounced in 1984 to control of its last Asian colony.

Hong Kong is looking for eight former lawyers and activists who now live in countries including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. They are being investigated by local police for cases of “collusion with foreign forces” or “inciting secession and subversion”, according to the “South China Morning Post”.

Among them, the pro-democracy activist Nathan Law, who left Hong Kong in July 2020 and is now in the United Kingdom, appears on the list.

In 2020, London suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, in response to the passage of the National Security Act, and in March 2021 declared that China was in “continuing violation” of the Sino-British Declaration.

That same year, the British government announced a new type of visa, open to almost three million Hong Kongers and their families, to live and work in the United Kingdom, which had been used by 166,420 people until March of this year, according to data from the Ministry of Interior.