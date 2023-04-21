The UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which encompasses both manufacturing and services sectors, rose from 52.2 in March to 53.9 in April, hitting a 12-month high. according to preliminary data released this Friday, 21, by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The result surprised analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich forecast a slight decline in the composite PMI this month, to 52.

Only the UK services PMI rose from 52.9 to 54.9 over the same period, also reaching a 12-month high. In this case, the consensus WSJ was downhill to 52.6.

On the other hand, the British manufacturing PMI fell from 47.9 in March to 46.6 in April, reaching the lowest level in four months. The forecast was high at 48.3. PMI readings above the 50 barrier indicate expansion, while readings below 50 point to contraction.