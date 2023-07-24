Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 7:22 am Share

The United Kingdom’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which encompasses the industrial and services sectors, fell from 52.8 in June to 50.7 in July, reaching the lowest level in six months, according to preliminary data released this Monday, 24, by S&P Global in partnership with CIPS. The result was well below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a decline in the composite PMI to 52.4.

Only the UK services PMI decreased from 53.7 to 51.5 over the same period, also touching the lowest level in six months. The FactSet consensus was lower at 53.

The British manufacturing PMI fell from 46.5 in June to 45 in July, reaching the lowest level in 38 months. In this case, the forecast was down to 46.2.

PMI readings above the 50 barrier indicate expansion, while readings below 50 point to contraction.