Ian Highton, your task is to write a news post about the announcement of Taskmaster VR. Your time starts… now!

Popular comedy panel show Taskmaster has joined forces with Scallywag Arcade to bring a virtual reality version of the hit show to VR helmets worldwide.

Launching in 2024 for Meta Quest 2 and 3 (the wacky physics-based action is too much for the Quest 1 to handle allegedly), Taskmaster VR will give players the chance to visit the Taskmaster house in order to take part in comical challenges like smashing watermelons or making the Taskmaster a lovely sandwich.

Check out some gameplay in the Taskmaster VR teaser trailer.

“The world of Taskmaster is perfect for VR,” said Niall Taylor, Head of Games at Scallywag Arcade. “Combining the hilarity of the show with the freedom of virtual reality gives players an immersive (and slightly mad) experience.”

Hosts Greg Davies and ‘Little’ Alex Horne have added their voices and likeness to the game in order to create an authentic Taskmaster experience for fans of the show.



The action isn’t just confined to the interior of the house, players will also be able to visit the caravan, garden and Taskmaster studio too.

Unlike the TV show which features multiple comedians going head-to-head, Taskmaster VR will be a single-player experience only. You will however still be in with a chance to win a virtual version of Greg’s glistening golden head trophy, if you score high enough to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

If you’d like to try your hand at pleasing the Taskmaster (and potentially getting an idea of ​​how tall Greg Davies actually is in real life) you can wishlist Taskmaster VR on Steam now.