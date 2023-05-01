The English rankings of this week see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in first position, despite having sold less than its predecessor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with a figure worse than 35%. Let’s see the top ten positions:

Position Title 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 2 Dead Island 2 3 fifa 23 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 Hogwarts Legacy 6 Super Mario Odyssey 7 Minecraft (Switch) 8 Minecraft Legends 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 Resident Evil 4 Remake

The game of IT’S AT it did worse than the hit Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s still the second best launch of the year in UK stores, well ahead of Resident Evil 4. Among the Star Wars games it is the eighth best-selling launch in the last 30 years.

However, consider that we are talking about physical copies, so the figure does not include digital sales, which could represent the largest percentage of sales, also considering the acceleration of digital sales in recent years, especially thanks to the pandemic.

Also consider the selling price of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is higher than the original one of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and, as recently emerged, the increase with the last generation of consoles has caused sales to decrease.

That said, 82% of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sales were made on PS5, while 18% were made on Xbox. Also in this case the figure could change when the digital data comes out.

Otherwise, Dead Island 2 slipped to second position, losing only 45% of sales, a very good result for an action game.